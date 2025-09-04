Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 4

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 4/09/2025 - 12:50
    Can traders expect Bitcoin (BTC) to decline to $110,000 by end of week?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bears are more powerful than bulls today, according to CoinStats.

    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.54% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is closer to the support than to the resistance zone. If a bounce back does not happen, traders may see an ongoing drop to the $110,000 area.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main crypto is neither bullish nor bearish.

    The volume is falling, which means any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, neither side has enough strength to seize the initiative. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $110,000-$115,000 is the more likely scenario.

    Bitcoin is trading at $110,880 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
