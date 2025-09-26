Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 26

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

All of the top 10 coins remain under bears' pressure today, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 2.17% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of the local support of $108,777. However, if the bounce back does not happen, traders may expect a dump to the $108,000 zone by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, there are no reversal signals yet.

If the daily bar closes below yesterday's candle's low, traders may witness a test of the $107,389 level by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of the main coin is going down after a false breakout of the $117,622 resistance. If the price of BTC closes around the current levels or below, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $104,000 range.

Bitcoin is trading at $109,295 at press time.