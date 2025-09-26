Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 26

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 26/09/2025 - 16:31
    Can price of Bitcoin (BTC) get back to $110,000 zone soon?
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 26
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    All of the top 10 coins remain under bears' pressure today, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 2.17% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of the local support of $108,777. However, if the bounce back does not happen, traders may expect a dump to the $108,000 zone by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, there are no reversal signals yet.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 09/25/2025 - 14:07
    SHIB Price Prediction for September 25
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If the daily bar closes below yesterday's candle's low, traders may witness a test of the $107,389 level by the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of the main coin is going down after a false breakout of the $117,622 resistance. If the price of BTC closes around the current levels or below, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $104,000 range.

    Bitcoin is trading at $109,295 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 26, 2025 - 16:19
    Dormant Billion-Dollar Ethereum Whale Springs Back to Life After Eight Years
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Sep 26, 2025 - 16:17
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Listed by Major Crypto Exchange
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum’s Price Moves and Opportunities
    LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data and Aims to Become the Operating System for Automated Global Finance
    Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Sep 26, 2025 - 16:31
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 26
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 26, 2025 - 16:19
    Dormant Billion-Dollar Ethereum Whale Springs Back to Life After Eight Years
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 26, 2025 - 16:17
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Listed by Major Crypto Exchange
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD