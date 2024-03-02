Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 2

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of coins keep rising, however, there are some exceptions, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 1.02% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is trading near the local support level of $61,711. If the daily bar closes near it, one can expect a correction to the $61,000 zone tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, the situation is less clear as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative for a further move yet.

In this case, sideways trading in the area of $61,000-$63,000 is the more likely scenario for next week.

From the midterm point of view, the price of BTC is on the way to test the nearest resistance level of $67,150. If the bar closes above it and with no long wicks, there is a high chance to see a new all-time high.

Bitcoin is trading at $61,864 at press time.