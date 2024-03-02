Advertisement
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 2

Denys Serhiichuk
Is price of Bitcoin (BTC) ready for correction?
Sat, 2/03/2024 - 15:50
The prices of coins keep rising, however, there are some exceptions, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 1.02% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is trading near the local support level of $61,711. If the daily bar closes near it, one can expect a correction to the $61,000 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is less clear as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative for a further move yet.

In this case, sideways trading in the area of $61,000-$63,000 is the more likely scenario for next week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of BTC is on the way to test the nearest resistance level of $67,150. If the bar closes above it and with no long wicks, there is a high chance to see a new all-time high.

Bitcoin is trading at $61,864 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

