    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for June 1

    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can rate of Bitcoin (BTC) return to bull run?
    Sat, 1/06/2024 - 15:42
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for June 1
    Sellers' pressure continues on the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 0.83% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is trying to return to the local resistance level of $67,750. If it manages to do that, the accumulated energy may be enough for a breakout followed by a move to the $68,000 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the situation is less clear as the price is far from the support and resistance levels. As neither side is dominating, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $67,000-$69,000 is the more likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is quite similar. The volume keeps declining, which means any sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon. In this case, traders may witness consolidation in the wide range of $66,000-$70,000 at the beginning of June.

    Bitcoin is trading at $67,694 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

