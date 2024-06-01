Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for June 1

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers' pressure continues on the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 0.83% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is trying to return to the local resistance level of $67,750. If it manages to do that, the accumulated energy may be enough for a breakout followed by a move to the $68,000 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the situation is less clear as the price is far from the support and resistance levels. As neither side is dominating, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $67,000-$69,000 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is quite similar. The volume keeps declining, which means any sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon. In this case, traders may witness consolidation in the wide range of $66,000-$70,000 at the beginning of June.

Bitcoin is trading at $67,694 at press time.