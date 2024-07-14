Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for July 14

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has long-term correction of Bitcoin (BTC) ended yet?
    Sun, 14/07/2024 - 14:19
    Buyers have turned out to be more powerful than sellers on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 1.70% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 4.48%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's rise, bulls are facing trouble holding the gained initiative. If the situation does not change until the end of the day, one can expect a test of the $59,000 zone tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of BTC has bounced off the resistance of $60,430. If the daily bar closes far from it and below the vital zone of $60,000, there is a chance of a correction to the $58,000-$58,500 area next week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the weekly bar is about to close bullish. However, the price has not accumulated enough energy for a bull run.

    In this case, consolidation in the zone of $58,000-$60,000 is the more likely scenario.

    Bitcoin is trading at $59,729 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

