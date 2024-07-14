Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for July 14

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers have turned out to be more powerful than sellers on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 1.70% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 4.48%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, bulls are facing trouble holding the gained initiative. If the situation does not change until the end of the day, one can expect a test of the $59,000 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of BTC has bounced off the resistance of $60,430. If the daily bar closes far from it and below the vital zone of $60,000, there is a chance of a correction to the $58,000-$58,500 area next week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the weekly bar is about to close bullish. However, the price has not accumulated enough energy for a bull run.

In this case, consolidation in the zone of $58,000-$60,000 is the more likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $59,729 at press time.