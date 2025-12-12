Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for December 12

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 12/12/2025 - 15:57
    Will the price of Bitcoin (BTC) stay above $90,000 this week?.
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for December 12
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The rates of most of the coins are rising again, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 1.41% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $92,735. If the daily candle closes below that mark, the correction may lead to a test of the $90,500 zone by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of the main crypto is declining after a failed attempt to fix above the $94,172 resistance. 

    If the situation does not change by the end of the day, there is a high possibility of seeing an ongoing drop to the support of $88,156 soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the bar's closure in terms of the $94,172 resistance. If the bar closes far from that mark, traders may see a test of the interim zone of $85,000 next week.

    Bitcoin is trading at $90,667 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
