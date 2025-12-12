Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for December 12

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of most of the coins are rising again, according to CoinStats.

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 1.41% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $92,735. If the daily candle closes below that mark, the correction may lead to a test of the $90,500 zone by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of the main crypto is declining after a failed attempt to fix above the $94,172 resistance.

If the situation does not change by the end of the day, there is a high possibility of seeing an ongoing drop to the support of $88,156 soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the bar's closure in terms of the $94,172 resistance. If the bar closes far from that mark, traders may see a test of the interim zone of $85,000 next week.

Bitcoin is trading at $90,667 at press time.