    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 27

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has Bitcoin (BTC) found local bottom yet?
    Sat, 27/04/2024 - 16:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 27
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    After a slight bounce back, the cryptocurrency market is bearish again, according to CoinStats.

    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin has dropped by 2.13% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is more bearish than bullish as it is falling after a failed attempt to fix above the interim zone of $63,000.

    If the situation does not change by the end of the day, there is a chance to see a test of the support by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    A similar picture is on the daily time frame. If the bar closes below the support level of $63,136, one can expect an ongoing decline to the $62,000 area shortly.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet, which means it is too early to think about a bounce back. Moreover, if buyers lose the $60,000 zone, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the $55,000 zone.

    Bitcoin is trading at $62,979 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

