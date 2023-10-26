Advertisement
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 26

Denys Serhiichuk
Has price of Bitcoin (BTC) found local peak?
Thu, 10/26/2023 - 18:00
Buyers are not going to give up so easily, according to CoinStats.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.50% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is trading near the local support level of $33,976. If the bears' pressure continues, the breakout may lead to a blast to the $33,500 area tomorrow.

On the bigger chart, traders should pay attention to the level of $35,198. Until the price is below that mark, there is a chance to see a correction as the rate has increased significantly.

If the local drop happens, the decline may continue to the $33,000 zone.

A more positive picture can be seen on the weekly time frame. If the bar closes near the $35,000 mark and with no long wick, the upward move is likely to continue to the $40,000 range next month.

Bitcoin is trading at $34,284 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

