Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 24

The market is mainly green at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 0.52% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC might have set a local support of $109,731. If the daily bar closes far from that level, one can expect a test of the resistance over the weekend.

On the longer time frame, the price of the main crypto is in the middle of the channel, between the support of $106,137 and the resistance of $115,854.

The volume is low, which means neither bulls nor bears are ready to seize the initiative.

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The rate of BTC is far from key levels, confirming the absence of energy on the part of buyers and sellers. All in all, sideways trading in the range of $105,000-$115,000 is the most likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $110,521 at press time.