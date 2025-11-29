Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 29

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 29/11/2025 - 17:37
    Can bulls keep the price of Bitcoin (BTC) above $90,000 until the end of the week?.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The prices of most coins are in the red zone on Saturday, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone down by 1.37% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is trying to fix above the local resistance of $90,897. If the daily candle closes above that mark, the growth may lead to a test of the $91,500 zone soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main crypto has not accumulated enough energy for a sharp move. Such a statement is also confirmed by the falling volume.

    In this regard, consolidation in the area of $90,000-$92,000 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, neither bulls nor bears are controlling the situation on the market. Respectively, traders are unlikely to witness increased volatility shortly.

    Bitcoin is trading at $90,912 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
