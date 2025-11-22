Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 22

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls remain weaker than bears on the first day of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.16% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is far from the support and resistance levels. As neither side is dominating, there are low chances to see sharp moves by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals so far. As the price of the main crypto is far from the key levels, one should focus on the bar closure in terms of yesterday’s candle low.

If it happens near $83,000, the fall may continue to the $80,000-$82,000 range.

Bitcoin is trading at $84,385 at press time.