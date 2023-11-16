Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 16

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders expect test of $40,000 zone soon?
Thu, 11/16/2023 - 15:58
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 16
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bears are becoming more powerful, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Unlike other coins, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.33% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC might have found a local support level of $36,701. However, if the sellers' pressure continues, traders are likely to expect a further drop to the $36,500 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

Bulls could not keep the rise after yesterday's bullish bar closure. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, there is a chance to see a test of the recently formed support of $35,388 by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any predictions, as the price of BTC does not have enough energy for a further move.

Related
DOGE Price Analysis for November 15

However, if the rate gets back to the $38,000 area and fixes there, one can expect a resistance breakout, followed by a test of the vital zone of $40,000 shortly.

Bitcoin is trading at $36,552 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Massive 50,000 XRP Giveaway Launched by Uphold
2023/11/16 15:57
Massive 50,000 XRP Giveaway Launched by Uphold
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image BlackRock's Ethereum ETF Bet Slammed by Bitcoin Evangelist Adam Back
2023/11/16 15:57
BlackRock's Ethereum ETF Bet Slammed by Bitcoin Evangelist Adam Back
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin's (BTC) Jump to $37,000: Here's What Happened Recently
2023/11/16 15:57
Bitcoin's (BTC) Jump to $37,000: Here's What Happened Recently
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD