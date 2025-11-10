Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 10

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency market is mainly green today, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 3.7% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $106,482. If the daily bar closes far from it, traders may witness a correction to the $105,000 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of the main crypto keeps going up after yesterday's bullish closure. However, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move.

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $105,000-$108,000 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. The volume remains low, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move. In this regard, traders are unlikely to witness increased volatility soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $105,945 at press time.