AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 10

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 10/11/2025 - 13:15
    Can the upward move of Bitcoin (BTC) lead to a test of the $110,000 zone?
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 10
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The cryptocurrency market is mainly green today, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 3.7% over the past day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $106,482. If the daily bar closes far from it, traders may witness a correction to the $105,000 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of the main crypto keeps going up after yesterday's bullish closure. However, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 11/10/2025 - 12:58
    Zcash (ZEC) Price Analysis for November 10
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    In this case, sideways trading in the range of $105,000-$108,000 is the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. The volume remains low, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move. In this regard, traders are unlikely to witness increased volatility soon. 

    Bitcoin is trading at $105,945 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 10, 2025 - 13:11
    XRP, XLM in Top Performers Today as Crypto Recovers
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Price Analysis
    Nov 10, 2025 - 13:02
    XRP Price Analysis for November 10
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit PWM Posts 16.9% Fund Return as Crypto Markets Weather “Uptober” Shock
    LP-Free Perpetuals Exchange Leverup Available Now, Powered by Monad
    Sonami Announces Presale Developments and Layer 2 Expansion
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Nov 10, 2025 - 13:15
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 10
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Nov 10, 2025 - 13:11
    XRP, XLM in Top Performers Today as Crypto Recovers
    Vladislav Sopov
    Price Analysis
    Nov 10, 2025 - 13:02
    XRP Price Analysis for November 10
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all