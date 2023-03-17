Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for March 17

Fri, 03/17/2023 - 16:00
Denys Serhiichuk
Does Bitcoin (BTC) have enough energy for midterm growth?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for March 17
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls have seized the initiative again as most of the coins are in the green zone.

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 5.10% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has broken the local support level at $25,956. At the moment, the rate is trading in the middle of a narrow range, accumulating power for a further move.

There are low chances to see either growth or decline today as most of the ATR has been passed. In this case, the more likely scenario is ongoing sideways trading in the area of $26,000-$26,500.

On the daily time frame, traders should pay attention to the nearest resistance at $26,533. If the candle closes near it, growth may continue to the $27,000 mark and above tomorrow.

From the midterm point of view, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has approached the resistance at $26,845. If the bar closes with no long wicks, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $28,000-$30,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $26,351 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

