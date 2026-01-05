Scam Alert: Major Crypto Wallet MetaMask Users Targeted by 2FA Attack

Advertisement

Users of MetaMask are being targeted by a new wave of phishing scams that mimic official security updates and take advantage of increased awareness about wallet protection. Because they are skillfully crafted, technically plausible and persuasive, these scams are especially dangerous.

An email claiming to be from MetaMask Support alerting users to the impending requirement for two-factor authentication (2FA) is typically the first step in the attack. The message employs appropriate branding, has a deadline to motivate prompt action and appears professional. The purpose of this sense of urgency is to lessen the possibility that users will pause to confirm what they are seeing.

Where it gets tricky

MetaMask's official domain cannot be accessed via the email's link. Rather, it refers to a nearly identical copy like matamask or mertamask. Particularly on mobile devices, these minor spelling corrections can be easily missed. After clicking, the user is directed to a well-designed website that mimics MetaMask's layout and to boost legitimacy incorporates Cloudflare security.

Advertisement

The scam then proceeds in phases. Initially, a human verification is required of users. They then see messages verifying that 2FA has been activated, complete with countdown timers, progress bars and comforting status indicators like Security Layer Complete. This has no connection to the infrastructure of MetaMask. It is just web content that has been scripted to foster trust. The most crucial step is the last one.

Under the guise of final security verification or checksum validation, the website requests users to input the recovery seed phrase for their wallet. This is the scam's central component. A seed phrase will never be requested via a website by any reputable wallet provider. Attackers can completely empty the wallet after entering the phrase, which is instantly transmitted to them.

Sophisticated scam technique

This scam is successful because it is realistic rather than technically complex. It mimics actual security procedures and makes use of terminology that users are accustomed to seeing such as allusions to security encryption and authentication.

Advertisement

Users should keep in mind a few key guidelines to stay safe: MetaMask never asks for seed phrases, does all wallet-related tasks inside the official extension or app and does not enforce security updates via email.