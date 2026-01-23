AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 23

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 23/01/2026 - 16:21
    Should traders expect Bitcoin (BTC) to fall to the $85,000 zone in the next month?
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 23
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Sellers are dominating over buyers at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.29% since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC has made a false breakout of the local support at $88,548. However, if a bounce back does not happen by the end of the day, one can expect an ongoing decline to the $88,000 zone tomorrow.

    On the longer time frame, the situation has not changed much. The rate of the main crypto keeps accumulating energy for a further move.

    In this case, further consolidation in the area of $88,000-$91,000 is the most likely scenario.

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is more bearish. If bears' pressure continues, traders might witness a test of the support at $85,225 in the next month.

    Bitcoin is trading at $89,139 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
