Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 22

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is back to red after a slight bounce back, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 1.03% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of the local support at $89,974. However, if the daily bar closes near that mark or below it, traders may witness a further drop to the $88,500 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of the main crypto is within yesterday's bar, which means none of the sides has seized the initiative yet.

In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $88,000-$90,000 is the most likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance at $94,652. If the drop continues, one can expect a test of the support for the rest of the month.

Bitcoin is trading at $88,785 at press time.