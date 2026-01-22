AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 22

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 22/01/2026 - 15:38
    Can the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) fall to $86,000 soon?
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 22
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market is back to red after a slight bounce back, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 1.03% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of the local support at $89,974. However, if the daily bar closes near that mark or below it, traders may witness a further drop to the $88,500 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of the main crypto is within yesterday's bar, which means none of the sides has seized the initiative yet.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 01/22/2026 - 15:24
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 22
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $88,000-$90,000 is the most likely scenario until the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance at $94,652. If the drop continues, one can expect a test of the support for the rest of the month.

    Bitcoin is trading at $88,785 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 15:35
    $603 Million in Bitcoin and Ethereum, Biggest BlackRock Sale Underway
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Jan 22, 2026 - 15:24
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 22
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTCC Exchange Nears 15-Year Mark with Plans for AI Trading Tools and Expanded RWA Offerings in 2026
    UEX US Announces Strategic Brand Partnership with MMA Icon Quinton “Rampage” Jackson
    FreeCrash.game Launches as a Free-to-Play Crash Game Simulator for Strategy Testing and Risk-Free Gameplay
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 22, 2026 - 15:38
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 22
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 15:35
    $603 Million in Bitcoin and Ethereum, Biggest BlackRock Sale Underway
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Jan 22, 2026 - 15:24
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 22
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 15:11
    XRP Derivatives Explode 3,948%, Is Liquidity Expanding?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 15:00
    'Thinking About Buying More Bitcoin': Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Collapse With Bull Statement
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Jan 22, 2026 - 15:38
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 22
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 15:35
    $603 Million in Bitcoin and Ethereum, Biggest BlackRock Sale Underway
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Jan 22, 2026 - 15:24
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 22
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all