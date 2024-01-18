Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 18

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders expect bounce back of Bitcoin (BTC) shortly?
Thu, 18/01/2024 - 18:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 18
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The correcion continues on the cryptocurrenyc market, according to the CoinMarkateCap ranking.

Advertisement
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 0.10% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of the local support level of $42,344. If the daily bar closes far from it, the growth may lead to the test of the $42,700 area tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the interim level of $42,000. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further drop to the $40,000-$41,000 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the price of BTC is closer to the support than to the resistance, which means that sellers are trying to seize the midterm initiative.

Related
XRP Price Analysis for January 16

If the candle closes below $41,200, one can expect a test of $40,181 next week.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Ripple-Linked Flare (FLR) Becomes Only Top 100 Crypto With Double-Digit Gains
2024/01/18 18:02
Ripple-Linked Flare (FLR) Becomes Only Top 100 Crypto With Double-Digit Gains
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Bitcoin ETFs See $10 Billion Traded in Just Three Days, Ripple and Hedera Leaders Meet for Groundbreaking Chat, Robinhood Adds Billions in SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/01/18 18:02
Bitcoin ETFs See $10 Billion Traded in Just Three Days, Ripple and Hedera Leaders Meet for Groundbreaking Chat, Robinhood Adds Billions in SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Listed on Major Indian Crypto Exchange: Details
2024/01/18 18:02
Dogecoin (DOGE) Listed on Major Indian Crypto Exchange: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Introducing .box – The World’s First Blockchain Native, DNS Routable Domain
3rd Edition Exito DevOps Summit: Singapore
LogX Integrates Orderly Network to Revolutionize DeFi Perps Trading
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 18
Ripple-Linked Flare (FLR) Becomes Only Top 100 Crypto With Double-Digit Gains
Bitcoin ETFs See $10 Billion Traded in Just Three Days, Ripple and Hedera Leaders Meet for Groundbreaking Chat, Robinhood Adds Billions in SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Show all