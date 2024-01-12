Advertisement
Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 12

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is there a chance that we will see a further rise in Bitcoin (BTC) by the end of the week?
Fri, 12/01/2024 - 17:05
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Bears are back again, according to the CoinStats ranking.

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 5% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC has settled below the local support of $45,255. As long as the price remains below this, sellers hold more power than buyers. 

In this case, there is a high chance of seeing a further decline to the $44,000 area.

Image by TradingView

On the larger time frame, BTC has entered a bearish zone, with the price currently remaining below the $44,729 level. Should this trend persist, we may soon see the correction extend toward $43,000.

Image by TradingView

From the mid-term point of view, the price of BTC has rebounded from the resistance level of $47,897. If the weekly bar closes far from it, one can expect a continued downward move to the $41,000 area.

Bitcoin is trading at $44,385 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

