Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 2

The majority of the top 10 coins are rising today, according to CoinStats.

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 1.76% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is breaking the local resistance at $78,362. If the daily bar closes above that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $80,000 zone.

On the longer time frame, the rate of the main crypto is rising after a false breakout of the $75,555 level.

If the daily bar closes around current prices or above, traders may expect a test of the $80,000-$82,000 range the rest of the week.

From the midterm point of view, the situation is less positive for bulls. If the weekly bar closes nor far from the support level, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the $70,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $78,943 at press time.