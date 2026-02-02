AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 2

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 2/02/2026 - 16:03
    Can the bounce off from Bitcoin (BTC) continue to the $80,000 zone?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The majority of the top 10 coins are rising today, according to CoinStats.

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 1.76% over the last day.

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is breaking the local resistance at $78,362. If the daily bar closes above that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $80,000 zone.

    On the longer time frame, the rate of the main crypto is rising after a false breakout of the $75,555 level. 

    If the daily bar closes around current prices or above, traders may expect a test of the $80,000-$82,000 range the rest of the week.

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is less positive for bulls. If the weekly bar closes nor far from the support level, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the $70,000 zone.

    Bitcoin is trading at $78,943 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
