AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 11

By Denys Serhiichuk
Wed, 11/02/2026 - 15:00
Are there any prerequisites to seeing Bitcoin (BTC) above $70,000 soon?
Advertisement
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 11
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Despite the recent market dump, most of the cryptocurrencies are not ready to grow at the moment, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement
Article image
Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 1.83% over the last 24 hours.

Article image
Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC might have found local support at $66,351. As most of the daily ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow. 

You Might Also Like
Title news
Tue, 02/10/2026 - 15:54
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for February 10
ByDenys Serhiichuk

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $67,000-$69,000 is the most likely scenario.

Article image
Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, one should focus on the daily bar's closure in terms of the $67,313 level. If a false breakout occurs, there is a chance of seeing a bounce back to the $70,000 area soon.

Article image
Image by TradingView

A less bullish picture can be seen on the weekly chart. In this regard, one should pay attention to the $74,434 level. Until the rate of BTC is below that mark, ongoing decline remains the most likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $67,155 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
Advertisement

Related articles

Price Analysis
Feb 11, 2026 - 14:57
DOGE Price Analysis for February 11
ByDenys Serhiichuk
Price Analysis
Feb 11, 2026 - 14:54
SHIB Price Analysis for February 11
ByDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Paris Blockchain Week 2026 Where Institutions and Digital Assets Finally Meet
Dutch Blockchain Week 2026 builds strong momentum as leading companies confirm participation
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Jan 29, 2026 - 8:48
$50 Million Fundraising, ChatGPT Competition and Decentralized AI: Major Interview With Gonka Founders David Liberman and Daniil Liberman
article image U.Today Editorial Team
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
Price Analysis
Feb 11, 2026 - 15:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 11
Denys Serhiichuk
Price Analysis
Feb 11, 2026 - 14:57
DOGE Price Analysis for February 11
Denys Serhiichuk
Price Analysis
Feb 11, 2026 - 14:54
SHIB Price Analysis for February 11
Denys Serhiichuk
Show all