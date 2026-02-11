Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 11

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Despite the recent market dump, most of the cryptocurrencies are not ready to grow at the moment, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 1.83% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC might have found local support at $66,351. As most of the daily ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $67,000-$69,000 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, one should focus on the daily bar's closure in terms of the $67,313 level. If a false breakout occurs, there is a chance of seeing a bounce back to the $70,000 area soon.

Image by TradingView

A less bullish picture can be seen on the weekly chart. In this regard, one should pay attention to the $74,434 level. Until the rate of BTC is below that mark, ongoing decline remains the most likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $67,155 at press time.