    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 9

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 9/12/2025 - 16:11
    Can Bitcoin (BTC) continue rising to the $95,000 area?.
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 9
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins keep trading in the green zone; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 1.16% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC has broken the local resistance of $90,858. If bulls can hold the gained initiative, the upward move is likely to continue to the $92,000 zone by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, traders should focus on the nearest level of $93,753. If its breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a price blast to the $96,000-$100,000 range. 

    Such a scenario is relevant throughout this week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating, as the rate of BTC is far from key levels. Thus, the volume has dropped, which means ongoing sideways trading around the current prices is the most likely scenerio.

    Bitcoin is trading at $91,486 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
