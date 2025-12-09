Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 9

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins keep trading in the green zone; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 1.16% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC has broken the local resistance of $90,858. If bulls can hold the gained initiative, the upward move is likely to continue to the $92,000 zone by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, traders should focus on the nearest level of $93,753. If its breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a price blast to the $96,000-$100,000 range.

Such a scenario is relevant throughout this week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating, as the rate of BTC is far from key levels. Thus, the volume has dropped, which means ongoing sideways trading around the current prices is the most likely scenerio.

Bitcoin is trading at $91,486 at press time.