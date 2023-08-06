Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 6

Sun, 08/06/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect local rise of Bitcoin (BTC)?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 6
Buyers could not hold the initiative for long, and most of the coins have returned to the red area.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.11% since yesterday. Over the last seven days, the price has declined by 1.06%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Despite today's drop, there is a chance to see a local rise if the rate closes above the zone of $29,000. However, if that does not happen, the correction may continue to the $28,900 area shortly.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Bears are still controlling the situation on the daily chart as the price is located near the support level at $28,842. If nothing changes, a breakout may lead to an ongoing correction to the $28,000-$28,500 area within the next days.
 

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the weekly time frame, traders should pay attention to the nearest level at $28,842. If the bar closes far from it, there is a possibility to see a bounce back to the $29,600 area.

Bitcoin is trading at $29,014 at press time.

