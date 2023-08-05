Original U.Today article

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for August 5

Sat, 08/05/2023 - 14:21
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect sharp move of Binance Coin (BNB)?
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for August 5
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Buyers could not maintain the rise, and the weekend has started with a correction on the cryptocurrency market.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has almost not changed since yesterday.

BNB/USD chart byTradingView

Image by TradingView

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has set the local resistance level at $242.2, however, it failed to fix above it. If the bar closes far from that mark, the rate of the native exchange coin may decline to the support at $240.

Related
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for August 4

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the day.

BNB/USD chart byTradingView

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the price of BNB is still trading sideways as the rate is in the middle of the wide channel between the support at $220 and the resistance at $260.7.

BNB/USD chart byTradingView

Image by TradingView

A similar picture is on the weekly time frame as the rate is far from the support and the resistance. The falling volume confirms that the rate of BNB is not ready for a sharp move yet. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $240-$250 is the more likely scenario until mid-August.

BNB is trading at $241.4 at press time.

#Binance coin price prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Bitcoin ETF Saga: 14th Candidate Joins Race
08/05/2023 - 13:58
Bitcoin ETF Saga: 14th Candidate Joins Race
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image XRP Almost Erasing Post-Ruling Gains, Here's How
08/05/2023 - 13:33
XRP Almost Erasing Post-Ruling Gains, Here's How
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Tether, Bitfinex Score Legal Victory as US Lawsuit Is Dismissed
08/05/2023 - 13:07
Tether, Bitfinex Score Legal Victory as US Lawsuit Is Dismissed
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide