Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 29

Tue, 08/29/2023 - 16:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can price of Bitcoin (BTC) rise soon?
Buyers are slightly dominating over sellers, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.31% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is looking bullish as the bar is about to test the local resistance of $26,200. If bulls hold the initiative, the breakout may lead to a blast to the $26,400 zone tomorrow.

A less bullish situation can be seen on the daily time frame as the price keeps accumulating energy for a further move.

As neither bulls nor bears are dominating, ongoing consolidation in the area of $26,000-$26,500 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any predictions as the candle is far from the bar's closure. However, if buyers can hold the price above the $26,000 zone, the growth may continue to $26,800.

Bitcoin is trading at $26,194 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

