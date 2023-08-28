BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for August 28

Original U.Today article

Which altcoins can grow while Bitcoin (BTC) is trading sideways?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers could not keep the weekend's rise going as most of them are in the red zone.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is almost unchanged since yesterday.

Today's slight fall has not affected the technical position of Bitcoin (BTC) on the daily chart. The following volume confirms that neither buyers nor sellers are ready to seize the initiative. In this case, sideways trading in the narrow range of $26,000-$26,300 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Bitcoin is trading at $26,113 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is more of a loser than BTC with a drop of 0.51%.

On the daily time frame, the price of Ethereum (ETH) has once again tested the support level of $1,622. Until the rate is far from that mark, buyers have a chance to locally seize the initiative. However, until that happens, consolidation in the area of $1,640-$1,680 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Ethereum is trading at $1,648 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest loser today, going down by 1.91% since yesterday.

From the technical point of view, XRP is trading similarly to Ethereum (ETH) as the rate is far from the main levels.

But if the fall continues to the $0.51 mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a sharp move to the $0.49-$0.50 range.

XRP is trading at $0.5188 at press time.

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 0.08% over the past 24 hours.

The price of Cardano (ADA) is in the middle of the channel between the support of $0.2545 and the resistance at $0.2731. If today's bar closes bullish and with no long wick, there is a possibility of seeing a test of the $0.27 area soon.

ADA is trading at $0.2658 at press time.

BNB/USD

The price of BNB has fallen by 0.03% since yesterday.

On the daily chart, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) is looking more bullish than bearish as the rate is located not far from the resistance of $220.2. If buyers keep controlling the situation, traders can expect a breakout, followed by a blast to the $222-$224 area soon.

BNB is trading at $218.7 at press time.