Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 18

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are trying to seize the initiative on Saturday, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.11% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is far from the support and resistance levels. The volume is low, which means traders are unlikely to witness increased volatility by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals so far. In this regard, one should pay attention to yesterday's bar low of $103,530.

If bulls lose it, the decline may continue to the $100,000 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, sellers are also more powerful than buyers. If a breakout of the $100,426 support happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $95,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $106,909 at press time.