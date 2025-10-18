AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 18

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 18/10/2025 - 16:49
    Can traders expect Bitcoin (BTC) to test the $100,000 mark next week?
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 18
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Buyers are trying to seize the initiative on Saturday, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats 

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.11% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is far from the support and resistance levels. The volume is low, which means traders are unlikely to witness increased volatility by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals so far. In this regard, one should pay attention to yesterday's bar low of $103,530.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 10/17/2025 - 15:09
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 17
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If bulls lose it, the decline may continue to the $100,000 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, sellers are also more powerful than buyers. If a breakout of the $100,426 support happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $95,000 zone.

    Bitcoin is trading at $106,909 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Oct 18, 2025 - 16:35
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 18
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Oct 18, 2025 - 15:38
    Ripple CTO Drops Major XRP UNL Clarification: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinbase Asset Management & iTrustCapital Partner on Bitcoin Yield Strategy for IRAs
    Falcon Finance Publishes Strategy Allocation Breakdown for Yield Generation Transparency
    Seascape Launches First Tokenized BNB Treasury Strategy on Binance Smart Chain
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Oct 18, 2025 - 16:49
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 18
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 18, 2025 - 16:35
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 18
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 18, 2025 - 15:38
    Ripple CTO Drops Major XRP UNL Clarification: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all