    Binance's Wallet Down? Surge in User Reports

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 13/10/2025 - 12:12
    Binance balances turn into zeroes as users face massive outage of wallet
    Confusion swept through Binance Wallet users earlier today after social media platforms reported that wallet balances were abruptly showing $0. Binance’s web and mobile apps both showed missing funds for a few minutes, raising concerns about a potential outage or backend issue. Users have shared screenshots of their wallets, which are completely empty of any token balances, transaction histories or even DeFi or NFT data.

    Many believed that the problem was widespread, as some traders were unable to process transfers or confirm their holdings. Additionally, a number of users reported that the browser-based portfolio view on Binance did not load, showing blank fields in place of balances.

    Wave of reports originates

    Around 9:45 a.m. UTC, the outage started to gain traction, and briefly trending on cryptocurrency Twitter (X) were hashtags like #BinanceDown. After about 20-30 minutes, users started to notice a slow recovery, even though Binance did not immediately release an official statement. Balances resynchronized properly after refreshing or logging out and back in, and most users’ wallet data seemed to be returning to normal by 10:10 a.m. UTC.

    Ongoing community feedback, however, indicates that not everyone’s experience has become more commonplace. Some traders complain that the transaction history is still lacking, or that some tokens still do not display. Others complain about slow API responses, which may indicate a persistent problem with synchronization between Binance’s data backend and wallet services.

    Even though brief hiccups are normal in major transactions, the timing was concerning because of the recent market volatility and investors’ increased sensitivity. Even brief outages are especially stressful for traders who depend on real-time wallet access to handle swift price fluctuations.

    Early indications suggest a brief data sync failure rather than a compromise or security breach, but Binance has not yet linked the problem to maintenance or system updates. However, this incident brings to light a recurrent theme in centralized crypto infrastructure: even short outages can cause market havoc, eroding user confidence and emphasizing how crucial transparency is in such situations.

