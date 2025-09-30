AdvertisementAdvert.
    Binance's CZ Teases 'Uptober' With 300% Bitcoin Chart From 2017

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 30/09/2025 - 14:49
    Binance founder CZ reminds bulls of power of "Uptober" with crazy 2017 Bitcoin price chart
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin's outlook is looking more optimistic after Binance founder CZ shared a chart from October 2017 today. Back then, Bitcoin was trading at $4,319 with daily volume a little over $1.1 billion. In the weeks that followed, the price jumped above $17,000, which was one of the hottest runs in crypto's history.

    The timing of the post lines up with the end of a September that ended with Bitcoin up 4.57% around $113,000. That may look modest, but it broke a long trend: historically September has been one of the weakest months for Bitcoin, averaging a -4.9% return across the past 14 years.

    Now, we are turning our attention to October, which has been doing a lot better historically. The numbers tell the story that Bitcoin has had a good run in 9 of the last 14 Octobers.

    On average, there has been a 15.2% gain, and the median result is 13.1%. Some of the more memorable years include 2017 with +49% growth, 2020 with +28.1% growth and 2021 with +40% growth.

    Even in slower years, the move has usually been in the double digits.

    Best scenario for Bitcoin in October 2025

    If you apply those numbers to current prices, you can see that a typical October rally could lift Bitcoin to around $128,000-$130,000. A strong repeat of past cycles might push levels closer to $140,000.

    Comparing it to 2017 does not necessarily guarantee the same outcome, but the historical pattern is clear. September often sees weakness that turns into strength in October, and CZ's reminder has brought that statistic back to the forefront just as the new month is about to kick off.

    #Binance #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
