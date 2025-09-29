AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Binance Founder CZ Ends Speculation on Aster vs. Hyperliquid

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 29/09/2025 - 15:47
    Binance's CZ breaks down why Aster overtook Hyperliquid in trading activity
    Advertisement
    Binance Founder CZ Ends Speculation on Aster vs. Hyperliquid
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Aster has conquered the top tier of decentralized trading, and Binance founder Changpeng Zhao — better known online as CZ — put the reason in simple terms: lower fees bring higher volumes. The effect is already clear in the numbers by DefiLlama.

    Advertisement

    In the past 24 hours, Aster cleared $84.29 billion in perpetual trading, compared with $5.59 billion on Hyperliquid. Over seven days, Aster hit $270.68 billion, ahead of Hyperliquid’s $80.52 billion. 

    Even on the 30-day view, Aster leads with $290.28 billion against $279.28 billion. Lighter, a smaller rival with no token yet, sits in between with $158.30 billion.

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: XRP, SOL, ADA, DOGE, and LTC ETF Filings to Be Withdrawn
    Cramer: Buy Crypto
    Breaking: Ripple Rival Swift to Launch Blockchain in Partnership with Consensys
    Nick Szabo: $44M in Bitcoin on the Move Amid Fears of State Seizure

    The way Aster has pulled this off may be called a vampire attack. By charging less, it has snatched the "crown" away from competitors and leveraged momentum with full force. With CZ backing it as an advisor, the project has had extra credibility, and the market reaction has been explosive. 

    Aster token causes massive FOMO

    The ASTER token jumped 8,000% in a week, pushing its market cap above $3 billion and setting off heavy FOMO across trading circles.

    Aster is not slowing down. The second season of farming points is live until Oct. 5, adding more incentives on top of its already high turnover. 

    With $2.3 billion locked and $1.2 billion in annualized fees, it is extracting more value relative to its size than Hyperliquid, which remains bigger overall with $5.8 billion locked.

    For now, Aster has become the story of the season in decentralized derivatives.

    #Binance #Aster #Hyperliquid #Changpeng Zhao
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 29, 2025 - 15:36
    Bitcoin Buys of Saylor's Strategy Fall Nearly 80% Week-on-Week
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Sep 29, 2025 - 15:22
    Binance to Delist Perpetual Contracts of These Two Popular Cryptos in October
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    DNA Holdings Orchestrates Landmark $344.4M Capital Deal, Bridging Nasdaq-Listed Company with Aethir’s Decentralized AI Infrastructure
    Falcon Finance Launches FF Token to Power Next Phase of Ecosystem Growth
    Nigel Farage to Headline at UK’s flagship web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 29, 2025 - 15:47
    Binance Founder CZ Ends Speculation on Aster vs. Hyperliquid
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 29, 2025 - 15:36
    Bitcoin Buys of Saylor's Strategy Fall Nearly 80% Week-on-Week
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 29, 2025 - 15:22
    Binance to Delist Perpetual Contracts of These Two Popular Cryptos in October
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all