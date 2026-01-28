AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Binance's CZ Reacts to ‘Twisted FUD’ on His Recent ‘Buy and Hold’ Crypto Tweet

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 28/01/2026 - 10:27
    Binance co-founder claims there has been a “coordinated attack” on him by fudders.
    Advertisement
    Binance's CZ Reacts to ‘Twisted FUD’ on His Recent ‘Buy and Hold’ Crypto Tweet
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Changpeng Zhao, CZ, has taken to X to reveal that he has been facing an active attack from fudders relating to his recent crypto tweet, where he spoke about buying and then holding crypto assets.

    CZ is facing a "coordinated attack" from fudders

    Zhao tweeted that he has seen some “twisted FUD” on the “buy and hold” crypto tweet he issued on January 25. In it, he said that very few trading strategies he had seen over many years as the Binance CEO (now, an ex CEO), “very few can beat the simple 'buy and hold'” – the strategy CZ prefers to follow himself.

    Even though CZ added a disclaimer that this was not financial advice, many began criticizing him for that X post after that.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Exec: XRP Will Remain 'At the Heart' of Company Vision
    Crypto Market Review: Bitcoin's (BTC) Falling Star, Chance for Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bull Run, Is Ethereum (ETH) at $2,800 Unbreakable?
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Key XRP Metric Hints Recovery, Dogecoin (DOGE) Volume Rockets 197%, Peter Brandt Names Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Target
    Ripple Hiring Key London Executive

    Today, CZ clarified that this rule (“buy and hold”) does not apply to every single crypto available in the market. He hinted that buying whatever one can find can lead to a negative portfolio performance, reminding the audience that not every early Internet company was prosperous and neither is the majority of AI-focused tech startups: “If you "buy and hold" all crypto ever created, you know how your portfolio will perform.”

    The majority of companies is bound to fail in every industry, CZ stated, including crypto and “the few successes will perform exponentially.”

    He offered those who do not find his tweets useful simply to click the “unfollow” button: “Out of sight, out of mind.”

    Advertisement

    In a comment to a crypto fan who began to defend CZ, Zhao tweeted that he believes “There is some coordinated attack recently”, picking his tweet “as a topic”.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 01/28/2026 - 08:50
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Selling My Bitcoin Was Big Mistake
    ByYuri Molchan

    CZ is on top of Forbes list

    According to Forbes, CZ is currently in 20th place of the world’s wealthiest people (with Elon Musk sitting in first place) with a net worth of $92.5 billion. A crypto YouTuber on X, Crypto Rover, published a tweet, reminding the crypto that CZ made his first million dollars when he was 39. He started Binance when he was 40 and in December, he turned 48.

    “You’re never too old to start,” the YouTuber said encouragingly. CZ commented on that, agreeing with the “you’re never to old to start” thesis and added that the real wealth is not always about money. It also includes: “health, loved ones, time, freedom, credibility, principles, positive impact…”

    #Changpeng Zhao #Binance #Cryptocurrency #Cryptocurrency influencer
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 10:16
    Ripple Officially Launches Its Own Treasury: Here Are 5 Jobs It Actually Does
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 9:22
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of 10% 'Free' Price Spike
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit and LALIGA Celebrate Partnership with $1M Super Match Carnival
    ZetaChain 2.0 Launches With Anuma, Bringing Private Memory and AI Interoperability to Creators
    PlanX 2026: The Dubai Conference for Protecting and Scaling Borderless Wealth
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 10:27
    Binance's CZ Reacts to ‘Twisted FUD’ on His Recent ‘Buy and Hold’ Crypto Tweet
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 10:16
    Ripple Officially Launches Its Own Treasury: Here Are 5 Jobs It Actually Does
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 9:22
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of 10% 'Free' Price Spike
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 8:50
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Selling My Bitcoin Was Big Mistake
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 8:02
    Szabo: 'Plenty of Upside' Left for Bitcoin
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 10:27
    Binance's CZ Reacts to ‘Twisted FUD’ on His Recent ‘Buy and Hold’ Crypto Tweet
    Yuri Molchan
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 10:16
    Ripple Officially Launches Its Own Treasury: Here Are 5 Jobs It Actually Does
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 9:22
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of 10% 'Free' Price Spike
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all