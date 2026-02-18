AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Franklin Templeton's XRP ETF Holds Over 118 Million Tokens

By Alex Dovbnya
Wed, 18/02/2026 - 8:35
Franklin Templeton has emerged as the premier traditional heavyweight in the XRP race.
Advertisement
Franklin Templeton's XRP ETF Holds Over 118 Million Tokens
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Franklin Templeton has released the first quarterly report (Form 10-Q) for its Franklin XRP ETF (XRPZ).

Advertisement

According to the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the fund held over 118 million XRP tokens as of the end of 2025. 

Franklin Templeton, managing over $1.6 trillion in assets, has proven to be the most "degen" of the traditional giants. 

HOT Stories
Saylor: 'We Are in Crypto Winter' Crypto Market Review: XRP at Make-or-Break $1.50, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Enters Oversold Range, Is BTC Triangle Breakout Incoming?

Under CEO Jenny Johnson, the firm has actively experimented with node operation, tokenized money market funds on Polygon and Stellar, and now, a pioneering role in XRP.

Advertisement

Stagnating flows 

According to the data provided by SoSoValue, the market has entered a period of stagnation regarding new capital inflows, despite healthy trading volumes and positive price action across the underlying asset. 

The sector currently holds $1.06 billion in total net assets. This represents approximately 1.17% of the total XRP market capitalization.

The daily total net inflow across all five major issuers flatlined at $0.00. This pause comes on the heels of a volatile two-week period.

Advertisement

You Might Also Like
Title news
Sat, 02/14/2026 - 11:54
XRP ETFs See Lowest Weekly Inflow Since Launch
ByCaroline Amosun

Canary Capital (XRPC) maintains the top spot in total net assets with $283.33 million, holding a narrow lead over Bitwise’s $272.84 million. Interestingly, this dominance comes despite Canary carrying the highest listed fee at 0.50%. 

In contrast, Franklin Templeton (XRPZ) is aggressively positioning itself as the low-cost leader with a 0.19% fee. Franklin currently sits in third place with $243.60 million in assets.

The market is still recovering from a shock to the system in late January, and this applies to XRP ETF flows as well. 

#Ripple News #XRP News
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 18, 2026 - 8:35
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volatility Hits Ground as Price Enters Consolidation Period
ByArman Shirinyan
News
Feb 18, 2026 - 6:05
Saylor: 'We Are in Crypto Winter'
ByAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Rizz Network Lands $5M Capital Commitment from Nimbus Capital to Drive Next-Generation AI-DePIN Rizz Wireless Rollout
Post-Event Press ReleaseNexTech Summit 2026 Mumbai, India | February 06, 2026
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 18, 2026 - 8:35
Franklin Templeton's XRP ETF Holds Over 118 Million Tokens
Alex Dovbnya
News
Feb 18, 2026 - 8:35
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volatility Hits Ground as Price Enters Consolidation Period
Arman Shirinyan
News
Feb 18, 2026 - 6:05
Saylor: 'We Are in Crypto Winter'
Alex Dovbnya
Show all