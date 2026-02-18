Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volatility Hits Ground as Price Enters Consolidation Period

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The price of Shiba Inu is clearly showing signs of consolidation, as it enters one of its quietest periods in recent months. SHIB has now entered a narrow trading range, where volatility has significantly decreased, following a series of lower highs and ongoing selling pressure throughout the larger cryptocurrency market. The asset's movement was once characterized by sharp price swings, but these have mostly vanished, leaving behind sideways movement and lackluster trading momentum.

Shiba Inu's recovery ends

After reaching local lows, SHIB recently tried a brief recovery on the daily chart, but the recovery was short-lived. Buyers were able to move the price up a little, but the momentum quickly stopped, indicating that market players are not yet prepared to invest a sizable sum of money in a long-term recovery. The idea that traders are waiting, rather than aggressively positioning for the next move, is further supported by the cooling volume.

Volatility is essentially on the ground right now. There are still few price swings, and candles have smaller bodies than in prior weeks. Usually, a bigger move comes after this compression, but the exact direction is still unknown. Crucially, the state of the market does not support an immediate continuation of the recovery. In the absence of a powerful catalyst or a more extensive market recovery, SHIB runs the risk of staying stuck in its consolidation zone.

Moving averages play against it

These days, local resistance is what decides the direction of the token. The asset is currently trading just below short-term moving averages that served as support but are now acting as resistance. The first indication of fresh bullish momentum would be a breakout above these levels, which could pave the way for a more extensive corrective rally. The likelihood of such a breakout happening right away, though, seems slim.

The likelihood of an upside move in the near future is decreased by several factors. Since SHIB is still trading below longer-term moving averages, momentum indicators are still neutral, and the overall trend structure is still in favor of sellers. Any upward movement is probably going to encounter fresh selling pressure until the price convincingly recovers those levels.

The most practical expectation at this time is that sideways movement will continue. The consolidation phase of SHIB implies that, instead of getting ready for a quick recovery, market players are reorganizing. Unless buyers demonstrate stronger conviction, volatility may stay suppressed while the price stabilizes before the next meaningful directional move develops.