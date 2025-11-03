AdvertisementAdvert.
    Binance to Delist Multiple Perpetual Contracts: These Major Cryptos Affected

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 3/11/2025 - 14:11
    Leading crypto exchange Binance has issued a fresh delisting notice for multiple perpetual contracts, with these major cryptocurrencies being affected.
    Major crypto exchange Binance has issued a notice on delisting for multiple perpetual contracts.

    Binance futures platform will be closing all positions and conducting an automatic settlement on perpetual contracts: USDⓈ-M KDAUSDT, COIN-M AXSUSD and THETAUSD, with underlying assets Kadena (KDA), Axie Infinity (AXS) and Theta Network (THETA) on Nov. 6 and 7, as applicable.

    The delisting action for USDⓈ-M KDAUSDT will take place on Nov. 6 at 9:00 a.m. (UTC), while that of COIN-M AXSUSD and THETAUSD Perpetual Contracts is scheduled for Nov. 7 at 9:00 a.m. (UTC). The contracts will be delisted after the settlement is complete.

    In this light, users will subsequently not be allowed to open new positions and are urged to close any open positions in any of the perpetual contracts prior to the delisting time to avoid automatic settlement.

    The delisting of the USDⓈ-M KDAUSDT perpetual contract comes ahead of the upcoming delisting of the Kadena Token on the Binance crypto exchange.

    Other delistings in November

    As reported, Binance has announced the delisting of Flamingo (FLM), Kadena (KDA) and Perpetual Protocol (PERP) on Nov. 12 at 3:00 a.m. UTC following its most recent reviews.

    Deposits of FLM, KDA and PERP will cease and will not be credited to users’ accounts after Nov. 13 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC), while withdrawals from Binance will not be supported after Nov. 12 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC).

    Delisted tokens may be converted into stablecoins on behalf of users after Jan. 13, 2026, at 3:00 a.m. (UTC). Binance Margin platform will delist Flamingo (FLM), Kadena (KDA) and Perpetual Protocol (PERP) from Cross and Isolated Margin on Nov. 4 at 10:00 a.m. (UTC).

