    Binance to Delist Four Spot Pairs, Including This Popular Meme Coin

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 22/10/2025 - 11:14
    Major crypto exchange Binance has revealed its decision to remove four spot trading pairs, including that of a major cryptocurrency and a popular meme coin.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Major crypto exchange Binance has issued a notice of removal for four spot trading pairs, with the delisting scheduled for Oct. 24.

    This follows a recent review of all listed spot trading pairs, with Binance opting to delist a select few due to reasons ranging from poor liquidity to trading volume, and others.

    In an official announcement, Binance stated it will remove and cease trading on four trading pairs, including that of Solana-based meme coin Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) on Oct. 24 at 3:00 p.m. UTC. These include A/FDUSD, AXS/BNB, GALA/BTC and PNUT/BRL.

    Ethereum Foundation Suddenly Moves $654 Million Worth of ETH

    While these spot trading pairs will be axed from Binance on that date, the underlying tokens remain unaffected, as they will still be available on Binance.

    Binance will also simultaneously terminate Spot Trading Bots services for spot trading pairs; in this light, users are urged to take appropriate steps to avoid potential losses.

    Binance to delist GALA/BTC on margin

    In a separate announcement, Binance revealed its decision to delist the GALA/BTC pair on cross and isolated margin while sharing timelines.
    On Oct. 22 at 6:00 a.m. (UTC), Binance Margin will suspend isolated margin borrowing on the GALA/BTC isolated margin pairs.

    On Oct. 23 at 6:00 a.m. (UTC), Binance Margin will close users’ positions, conduct an automatic settlement and cancel all pending orders on the GALA/BTC cross and isolated margin pairs; afterward, it will be removed from Binance Margin.

    Users will not be able to update their positions during the delisting process, which may take approximately three hours, and are urged to close their positions and/or transfer their assets from Margin Accounts to Spot Accounts prior to the cessation of Margin trading on Oct. 23 at 6:00 a.m. (UTC) to avoid potential losses.

