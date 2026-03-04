Binance Plans Major License Expansion in Asia

Advertisement

Global exchange Binance is expanding its presence in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, a recent report says. The juggernaut is targeting five additional operational licenses by the end of 2026.

This expansion will push the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange past 20 licensed jurisdictions globally.

The "Hyperlocalization" strategy

Binance is currently focused on implementing its "hyperlocalization" strategy designed to meet strict local security requirements.

Binance sees strong global growth, but the Asia-Pacific region is "leading the pack." Notably, nearly 75% of global crypto owners are based in APAC (roughly 535 million adults).

Binance already holds regulatory authorizations in Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, and Thailand.

The exchange is also on the verge of officially adding South Korea to its licensed roster following the finalization of its acquisition of the local exchange, Gopax.

The exchange already boasts over 300 million registered users globally and facilitated over $7.1 trillion in spot trading volume in 2025.

Japan and Singapore

Negotiations with several regulators are in the final stages, the report says. Japan, in particular, offers substantial room for institutional growth.

After abruptly withdrawing a retail license bid in 2021 amid tightening regulations, Binance currently limits its Singapore operations to institutional clients and over-the-counter (OTC) trading. The company has not yet made a definitive business decision on re-entering Singapore's retail sector.