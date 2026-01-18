Binance Delists 4 Coins, With AI and Legendary Auto DeLorean in Focus

The future was supposed to include AI-powered creator economies, blockchain-authenticated electric cars, zero-knowledge rollups with machine learning safeguards and sovereign appchains that could be deployed in minutes.

Advertisement

However, Binance may have just buried four of those dreams in a single blow.

As announced today, at 9 a.m. UTC on Jan. 21 Binance will execute final settlements on BIDUSDT, DMCUSDT, ZRCUSDT and TANSSIUSDT perpetual contracts. The move will close out all positions and delist the tokens from its futures platform. No new positions will be allowed starting 30 minutes prior.

In other words, it is time to get out or get liquidated.

Advertisement

Back to the Future? Rather not

Of course, the market reacted. CreatorBid (BID), which once envisioned tokenized AI agents co-owned by communities, plummeted to $0.022 after a 12.5% monthly loss turned into a sharp multi-day sell-off. And don't confuse the sudden spike in 24-hour volume worth $1.53 million with buying pressure. It is exit velocity.

DeLorean (DMC) fared worse. Tied to a nostalgic narrative about tokenized electric vehicles (EVs) and on-chain driving analytics, the coin pumped briefly, only to fall flat near $0.0011 as buyers evaporated. TANSSI staged a last-minute 30% surge before fading into post-announcement obscurity. ZRC barely reacted — perhaps the only mercy.

Advertisement

Binance's post-mortem for these tokens was about extreme volatility, reduced liquidity and no insurance fund support. Those who leave positions open risk being flushed through auto-deleveraging.

Despite the futuristic jargon behind these tokens — AI sequencers, agent keys and sovereign appchains — their exit from Binance Futures feels unmistakably retro. It is the kind of under-the-radar delisting reserved for projects that ran out of narrative before they ran out of runway.