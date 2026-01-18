Binance Opens ETH Options Writing to All Users, Upgrades Options Platform

Advertisement

In an effort to satisfy the growing demand for cryptocurrency derivatives from both retail and institutional market participants, Binance announced that it has increased access to Ethereum options writing to all qualified users and implemented a significant upgrade to its options trading platform.

Ethereum options rise in popularity

According to Binance's announcement, the rollout is part of a larger initiative to add more strategic trading tools as the Ethereum derivatives market grows. The company cited the rise in ETH options activity in recent years as well as factors that it claimed are driving demand such as changes in the market narrative surrounding Ethereum, a rise in the use of digital-asset treasury strategies by institutions and macroeconomic factors like interest rate fluctuations.

ETH Options Writing is now live on Binance Options!



Access advanced yield, liquidity, and risk-management strategies with this upgrade, and enjoy 20% maker and taker fee discounts as a Binance VIP.



Learn more👉 https://t.co/ylDfw8sxb5 pic.twitter.com/1sZ99Yjtda — Binance VIP & Institutional (@BinanceVIP) January 16, 2026

A number of modifications are included in the platform upgrade with the goal of enhancing market visibility and execution. According to Binance, it has added advanced market data features through differentiated WebSocket streams meant for deeper analytics, expanded the range of available strike prices across multiple assets to enable more customized strategies and increased API throughput to support faster order handling and lower latency.

Advertisement

According to the exchange, enabling options writing is intended to give a larger group of users the opportunity to manage risk, express their opinions about the market and possibly earn premiums through writing techniques. Additionally, Binance stated that the ETH options expansion is backed by the exchange's pricing and liquidity and complements its current derivatives suite, which also includes futures and options products in other significant cryptocurrencies.

Introducing flexibility in options trading

Additionally, Binance announced a promotional fee program for VIP users. According to the program, eligible participants will get a 20% discount on maker and taker fees for newly listed options contracts such as ETH, BTC, BNB and SOL until further notice.

The goal of the platform upgrades and product expansion, according to Jeff Li, the vice president of Product at Binance, is to support more sophisticated trading strategies with quicker execution, more flexibility and richer market data.

Advertisement

Binance stated that the new feature will be subject to its current risk controls. The company claims that access to Binance Options necessitates a mandatory suitability assessment and that option writers must post margin to collateralize their obligations. Binance reaffirmed that trading digital assets and options carries a high degree of risk and volatility and pointed out that product and service availability may differ depending on jurisdiction and user eligibility.