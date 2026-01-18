AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Monero (XMR) Crashes 26% From ATH, Price Rally Over?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 18/01/2026 - 16:05
    Monero has tumbled 26% from record highs, but technical indicators tell a different story.
    Advertisement
    Monero (XMR) Crashes 26% From ATH, Price Rally Over?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Privacy token Monero (XMR) is currently down 26% from an all-time high reached in the week just concluded.

    Advertisement

    Monero rose to an all-time high of $798 on Jan. 14 as privacy-focused tokens gained traction in the market. This capped a steady multi-month climb that began last September.

    In the lead-up to Monero's price setting record highs, the token rose for five straight days from Jan. 10 to Jan. 14.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: $1.5 Billion in XRP Cut From Circulation, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees Brutal 86.14% Collapse in Major Metric, TRON Founder Reveals He Would Pay Elon Musk $30 Million
    Elizabeth Warren Warns Americans Could 'Lose Big' With Crypto
    U.Today Crypto Market Review: Fake Bitcoin (BTC) Breakthrough; Shiba Inu (SHIB): Third Time's a Charm; XRP: 3 Price Waves
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Has Chance for Recovery, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Eyes 22% Rebound, XRP Bull Run Imminent, According to Bollinger Bands

    According to analysts at 10x Research, Monero's surge was partly contributed to by increasing focus on privacy and anticipation around upcoming protocol upgrades, which have boosted demand despite persistent regulatory risks hanging over the sector.

    Advertisement

    On Jan. 11, a new version of the Monero software was released, v 0.18.4.5 Fluorine Fermi, which fixes a bug with Ledger hardware wallet.

    The release fixes Ledger Monero app crash and adds support for Ledger Nano Gen5. Other fixes include those of Daemon and wallet, with a race condition causing dropped connections during sync fixed as well as an edge case where key images are marked unspent. The release also included minor bug fixes and improvements.

    Monero down 26% from ATH: rally over?

    Monero fell for three consecutive days shortly after reaching an all-time high near $800 on Jan. 14. At the time of writing, XMR was down 5.98% in the last 24 hours to $590 but up 19% weekly.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    XRM/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    In a recent development, a social engineering attack was uncovered, which saw a $282 million loss in assets. The attacker is said to have stolen 2.05 million Litecoin and 1,459 Bitcoin on Jan. 10 and swapped most of the funds for Monero, which contributed to its price surge over four days, spanning from Jan. 10 to 14.

    This incident might have contributed in a way to the recent price drop. Despite this, technical indicators suggest the recent rally might not yet be over.

    This is as Monero continues to trade above the daily MA 50 and 200 at $349 and $455, converting them into support following a major golden cross in November.

    #Monero News #Monero Price Prediction #Monero #XMR
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 18, 2026 - 15:25
    Shiba Inu: Shytoshi Kusama Extends Silence 18 Days Into 2026, What's Going On?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 18, 2026 - 14:53
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Alert: Bulls Lose Control as Popular Indicator Signals 14% Drop
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    NEXST Brings KISS OF LIFE to Life: Debut VR Concerts on the Ultimate Web3 Entertainment Platform
    Mingo Secures Exclusive 54-Country Ticketing Deal on Hedera
    OpenServ and Neol Advance Enterprise-ready AI Reasoning Under Real-world Constraints
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 18, 2026 - 16:05
    Monero (XMR) Crashes 26% From ATH, Price Rally Over?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 18, 2026 - 15:25
    Shiba Inu: Shytoshi Kusama Extends Silence 18 Days Into 2026, What's Going On?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 18, 2026 - 14:53
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Alert: Bulls Lose Control as Popular Indicator Signals 14% Drop
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Jan 18, 2026 - 13:21
    Morning Crypto Report: $1.5 Billion in XRP Cut From Circulation, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees Brutal 86.14% Collapse in Major Metric, TRON Founder Reveals He Would Pay Elon Musk $30 Million
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 18, 2026 - 11:55
    $500 Million Bitcoin Whale Awakens After 12 Years, Dumps Millions With 31,250% Profit
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 18, 2026 - 16:05
    Monero (XMR) Crashes 26% From ATH, Price Rally Over?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 18, 2026 - 15:25
    Shiba Inu: Shytoshi Kusama Extends Silence 18 Days Into 2026, What's Going On?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 18, 2026 - 14:53
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Alert: Bulls Lose Control as Popular Indicator Signals 14% Drop
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all