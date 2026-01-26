Binance Delisting Alert: SHIB/DOGE and 21 Crypto Pairs to Be Axed on This Date

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Major crypto exchange Binance has issued a notice of removal for selected spot trading pairs.

In the next 24 hours, on Jan. 27, 22 crypto trading pairs are set to be delisted from the Binance platform. The move affects the trading pairs of Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, Toncoin and meme coin Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT), among others.

The affected trading pairs include SHIB/DOGE, BTC/UAH, COMP/BTC, DASH/ETH, ETC/ETH, IO/BTC, LINEA/BNB, MINA/BTC, MMT/BNB, MOVE/BNB, OG/BTC, OGN/BTC, PLUME/BNB, PNUT/FDUSD, RUNE/ETH, SEI/FDUSD, STX/FDUSD, TIA/FDUSD, TON/BTC, VET/ETH and YB/BNB and will be delisted on Jan. 27 at 8:00 a.m. (UTC). Binance will also terminate Spot Trading Bots services for the 22 trading pairs on this date and time, where applicable.

The delisting action follows a periodic review undertaken by Binance with the aim of protecting users and sustaining a high-quality trading market. The reasons Binance might delist selected spot trading pairs include poor liquidity and trading volume, among others.

The delisting of a spot trading pair does not affect the availability of the tokens on Binance Spot. For instance, Shiba Inu still remains listed on Binance, with the SHIB/DOGE pair only being removed.

In this light, users are urged to act accordingly before the delisting action to avoid potential losses.

Binance to list Tesla futures

In fresh listing news, Binance is set to launch a Tesla stock perpetual contract. In a recent announcement, the crypto exchange stated it would be listing the TSLAUSDT Equity Perpetual Contract with up to 5x leverage.

This listing date is set for Jan. 28 at 2:30 a.m. UTC. Binance gives the reason for the listing to be in line with the expansion of a list of trading choices offered on its futures platform and to improve users’ trading experience.