Binance Delisting Alert: 20 Crypto Pairs to Go Dark This Week, What's Next?

In a major delisting move, leading crypto exchange Binance is set to ax 20 spot trading pairs from its platform this week.

This follows a recent review undertaken to protect users and maintain a high-quality trading market. Reasons for delisting selected spot trading pairs include poor liquidity and trading volume.

The 20 trading pairs affected include: ACT/FDUSD, AEVO/FDUSD, AR/FDUSD, DOGS/FDUSD, HEMI/FDUSD, HFT/BTC, IO/FDUSD, MEME/FDUSD, NFP/FDUSD, PENDLE/FDUSD, PHA/BTC, RARE/BTC, RAY/FDUSD, RED/FDUSD, SAND/FDUSD, SHELL/BTC, SXP/BTC, TURTLE/FDUSD, ZBT/FDUSD and ZK/FDUSD.

The selected spot trading pairs will be delisted on Jan. 13 at 8:00 a.m. (UTC). Binance will also be terminating spot trading bots services for the trading pairs on this date, with users urged to take appropriate steps to avoid potential losses.

On Jan. 13, Binance will be adding new crypto trading pairs to its platform. Binance will open trading for LINK/USD1, PEPE/USD1 and USDC/MXN trading pairs on Jan. 13 at 8:00 a.m. (UTC). The crypto exchange says the recent move serves to increase the list of trading choices offered on Binance Spot and boost users' trading experience. Binance will also be enabling trading bots for these pairs.

In a separate announcement, Binance stated it will be updating how its proof of reserves (PoR) is presented across individual assets.

The update will adjust the scope of net account balances included under the proof of reserves, aiming to more accurately reflect all account balances on Binance.

Previously, the net account balances did not include Binance's own assets, resulting in the display of the inflated reserve ratio. The update will provide a more accurate representation of all Binance account balances, avoid confusion and help users better understand the essence of being 1:1 fully backed in proof of reserves.