    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for September 7

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 7/09/2025 - 11:06
    Can rise of Binance Coin (BNB) continue to $900 mark by end of week?
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for September 7
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The week is ending bullish for most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 1.51% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 1.16%.

    On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is near the local resistance of $873.80. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and the daily bar closes around $873 or above, the growth is likely to continue to the $880 mark.

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the native exchange coin is rising. However, the price is far from the support and resistance levels.

    As neither side is dominating, sideways trading in the range of $860-$880 is the more likely scenario.

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is more positive for buyers. If the weekly bar closes near the $900 mark, traders may witness a resistance breakout, followed by an ongoing upward move.

    BNB is trading at $871.40 at press time.

    #Binance coin price prediction
