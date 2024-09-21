Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for September 21

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins keep rising at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 2.65% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the price of BNB might have found a local resistance level at $587.6. If the daily bar closes far from it, one can expect a local correction to the $570 range.

On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the candle closure in terms of the $583.9 level.

If bulls can hold the initiative, there is a chance of a breakout followed by a further rise to the vital zone of $600.

On the weekly chart, bulls are trying to be back in the game in the midterm. If a breakout of the crucial area of $600 happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $680-$700 range soon.

BNB is trading at $583.3 at press time.