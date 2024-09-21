    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for September 21

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Is price of Binance Coin (BNB) ready for midterm growth?
    Sat, 21/09/2024 - 16:05
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins keep rising at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    BNB chart by CoinStats

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 2.65% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BNB might have found a local resistance level at $587.6. If the daily bar closes far from it, one can expect a local correction to the $570 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the candle closure in terms of the $583.9 level.

    If bulls can hold the initiative, there is a chance of a breakout followed by a further rise to the vital zone of $600.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, bulls are trying to be back in the game in the midterm. If a breakout of the crucial area of $600 happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $680-$700 range soon.

    BNB is trading at $583.3 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

