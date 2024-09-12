Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for September 12

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market is mainly bullish today, according to CoinStats.

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has gone up by 5% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, the price of BNB might have found a local resistance level of $548.20. If the weekly bar closes far from that mark, bears may come back to the game, which may lead to a drop to the $530 range.

On the bigger time frame, the growth of BNB continues after yesterday's bullish closure. However, if the candle closes far from its peak, there is a possibility to see a rollback to the $520-$530 zone soon.

On the weekly chart, the rate of the native exchange coin is far from the support and resistance levels.

As none of the sides is dominating, ongoing sideways trading in the wide area of $520-$600 is the most likely scenario.

BNB is trading at $539 at press time.