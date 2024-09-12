    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for September 12

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long may growth of Binance Coin (BNB) last?
    Thu, 12/09/2024 - 16:15
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for September 12
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto market is mainly bullish today, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    BNB  chart by CoinStats

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has gone up by 5% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BNB might have found a local resistance level of $548.20. If the weekly bar closes far from that mark, bears may come back to the game, which may lead to a drop to the $530 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the growth of BNB continues after yesterday's bullish closure. However, if the candle closes far from its peak, there is a possibility to see a rollback to the $520-$530 zone soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, the rate of the native exchange coin is far from the support and resistance levels. 

    Related
    DOGE Price Prediction for September 11
    Wed, 09/11/2024 - 15:50
    DOGE Price Prediction for September 11
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    As none of the sides is dominating, ongoing sideways trading in the wide area of $520-$600 is the most likely scenario.

    BNB is trading at $539 at press time.

    #Binance coin price prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 12, 2024 - 16:13
    Bitcoin Nearing 'Grand Finale,' Top Trader Says; Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 8,193%; $277 Million in Ethereum Shifts Hands: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Title news
    News
    Sep 12, 2024 - 16:09
    Coinbase Issues Crucial Warning as Tokenized Bitcoin Launches
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Binance, IOG, and Amioca Brands VIPs Among Speakers for Cardano Summit 2024
    3DOS Launching Decentralized “Uber for 3D Printing” on Sui
    The Tie Launches Polkadot Ecosystem Dashboard on The Tie Terminal
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for September 12
    Bitcoin Nearing 'Grand Finale,' Top Trader Says; Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 8,193%; $277 Million in Ethereum Shifts Hands: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Coinbase Issues Crucial Warning as Tokenized Bitcoin Launches
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD