Original U.Today article

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 8

Denys Serhiichuk
Is price of Binance Coin (BNB) ready for correction?
Fri, 8/03/2024 - 18:00
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers are still weaker than buyers, according to CoinStats.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is one of the biggest gainers today, going up by almost 10%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's sharp rise, the price of BNB is looking bullish on the hourly chart. One should pay attention to the nearest level of $477.2. Until the rate is above that mark, the upward move is likely to continue.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. At the moment, the price is on its way to the vital zone of $500. 

If it can break it and fix above, the growth may lead to the test of $520.

Image by TradingView

Bulls are also powerful on the weekly chart. If the candle closes with no long wick, there is a chance to see a test of the next level of $533.9. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

BNB is trading at $485 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

