Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 8

Sellers are still weaker than buyers, according to CoinStats.

BNB chart by CoinStats

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is one of the biggest gainers today, going up by almost 10%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's sharp rise, the price of BNB is looking bullish on the hourly chart. One should pay attention to the nearest level of $477.2. Until the rate is above that mark, the upward move is likely to continue.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. At the moment, the price is on its way to the vital zone of $500.

If it can break it and fix above, the growth may lead to the test of $520.

Image by TradingView

Bulls are also powerful on the weekly chart. If the candle closes with no long wick, there is a chance to see a test of the next level of $533.9. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

BNB is trading at $485 at press time.