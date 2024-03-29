Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 29

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Does Binance Coin (BNB) have enough energy to set new local peaks?
    Fri, 29/03/2024 - 16:41
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most coins keep rising, however, there are some exceptions, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BNB/USD

    Binance Coin (BNB) has gained a lot of value today, rising by 5.55%.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's rise, the price of BNB is looking bullish on the hourly chart. Traders should pay attention to the local level of $613.5.

    If the daily bar closes above it, the growth is likely to continue to $625 tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    Bulls are also powerful on the bigger time frame. The rate is again above the vital zone of $600. If the candle closes around the current prices, there is a high chance of a test of the resistance of $635 by the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, Binance Coin (BNB) is approaching the recently formed level of $645.2. If buyers can hold the initiative and the bar closes with no long wicks, the upward move may lead to a test of the $700 area next month.

    BNB is trading at $618.5 at press time.

    #Binance coin price prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

