Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 29

Most coins keep rising, however, there are some exceptions, according to CoinMarketCap.

Binance Coin (BNB) has gained a lot of value today, rising by 5.55%.

Despite today's rise, the price of BNB is looking bullish on the hourly chart. Traders should pay attention to the local level of $613.5.

If the daily bar closes above it, the growth is likely to continue to $625 tomorrow.

Bulls are also powerful on the bigger time frame. The rate is again above the vital zone of $600. If the candle closes around the current prices, there is a high chance of a test of the resistance of $635 by the end of the week.

On the weekly chart, Binance Coin (BNB) is approaching the recently formed level of $645.2. If buyers can hold the initiative and the bar closes with no long wicks, the upward move may lead to a test of the $700 area next month.

BNB is trading at $618.5 at press time.