Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 11

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The majority of the coins keep falling today, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

BNB chart by CoinStats

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) is unchanged since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB is far from the support and resistance levels. Thus, most of the daily ATR has been passed. In this case, buyers are unlikely to witness sharp moves by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of the native exchange coin has almost touched the interim support level of $500.

However, if its breakout happens, the drop may continue to the $450 range within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions. But if the weekly bar closes far from its low, bulls may locally seize the initiative. In this regard, traders may expect a test of the $550-$600 zone.

BNB is trading at $546 at press time.