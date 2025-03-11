Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 11

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 11/03/2025 - 15:56
    How long is fall of Binance Coin (BNB) going to last?
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 11
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The majority of the coins keep falling today, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    BNB chart by CoinStats

    BNB/USD

    The price of Binance Coin (BNB) is unchanged since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB is far from the support and resistance levels. Thus, most of the daily ATR has been passed. In this case, buyers are unlikely to witness sharp moves by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the native exchange coin has almost touched the interim support level of $500. 

    However, if its breakout happens, the drop may continue to the $450 range within the next few days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions. But if the weekly bar closes far from its low, bulls may locally seize the initiative. In this regard, traders may expect a test of the $550-$600 zone.

    BNB is trading at $546 at press time.

    #Binance coin price prediction

