    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for January 2

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect increased volatility from Binance Coin (BNB) soon?
    Thu, 2/01/2025 - 16:00
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for January 2
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins have returned to the green zone today, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    BNB chart by CoinStats

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has almost not changed since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is falling after setting a local resistance at $715.80. If sellers' pressure continues, the decline may continue to the $700 zone by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the native exchange coin is in the middle of the narrow channel, between the support of $682.68 and the resistance of $732.11.

    As neither buyers nor sellers are dominating, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any predictions as there are a few days left until the bar closure. However, if buyers want to be back in the game, they need to restore the price to the interim level of $740 and above.

    BNB is trading at $707.50 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

