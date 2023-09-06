Original U.Today article

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for September 6

Wed, 09/06/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect local rise of Binance Coin (BNB)?
Bears are not going to give up as the rates of most of the coins keep falling.

Top coins by CoinStats

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has decreased by almost 1% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the local chart, traders should pay attention to the nearest level of $213.5. If the daily bar closes near it or below, the fall is likely to continue to the $213 zone tomorrow. However, if a bounce back happens, one can expect a local rise to the middle of the channel.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of BNB is coming back to the support level of $213. If the bar closes below yesterday's low, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $210 range by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture can be seen on the weekly chart as the rate is approaching the support of $212.5.

If the situation does not change by the end of the week, buyers are likely to see a drop of BNB to the $205-$210 area shortly.

BNB is trading at $213.6 at press time.

article image
