Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for September 27

Can price of Binance Coin (BNB) rise by end of week?

Some coins keep rising; however, others are in the red zone, according to CoinStats.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 0.51%.

On the hourly chart, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) is trading near the support level of $212.1. At the moment, traders should pay attention to the daily closure. If it happens above the mentioned mark, there is a chance to see a local upward move to $214.

On the daily time frame, the situation is almost unchanged, as none of the sides has managed to seize the initiative. The falling volume also confirms this idea. Respectively, sideways trading in the range of $210-$215 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

A slightly different picture can be seen on the weekly chart. Buyers might get back in the game if the bar closes in the green area.

In addition, if it happens near the interim level of $220 or above, growth may continue to the $230 range soon.

BNB is trading at $212.6 at press time.